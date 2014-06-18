* Whereabouts unknown and no ransom demand received
* Some 46 nurses stranded in rebel-controlled Tikrit
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, June 18 Forty Indian construction
workers have been kidnapped in Iraq's second largest city of
Mosul, which fell to Sunni insurgents last week, India's foreign
ministry said on Wednesday.
The identity of the kidnappers and the whereabouts of the
workers are unknown, foreign ministry spokesman Syed Akbaruddin
told a news briefing. No ransom demand has been received.
Islamist militants have long considered India a target. A
recent al Qaeda video called on Indian Muslims to follow the
example of Syria and Iraq and launch a jihad, or holy war,
against the New Delhi government.
On Monday, India's new government issued a strong
condemnation of the insurgency and said it stood firmly by
Baghdad, breaking from India's traditionally nuanced diplomacy.
It was not immediately clear why Indian workers were targeted.
"The Red Crescent confirmed to us that as per their
information, 40 Indian construction workers have been
kidnapped," Akbaruddin said. "We won't leave any stone unturned
to help every single Indian national."
Militants from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL), along with other Sunni rebels, are reported to have
abducted dozens of foreigners as they swept through towns in the
Tigris valley north of Baghdad in recent days.
Sixty people including workers from Turkey, Pakistan,
Bangladesh, Nepal and Turkmenistan have been taken from a
hospital construction site near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk,
Turkey's Dogan news agency said.
Insurgents seized eighty Turkish nationals including
diplomats, soldiers and children workers in Mosul last week.
Most of the Indian hostages are from the north Indian state
of Punjab and were working for a Baghdad-based company called
Tariq Noor Al Huda, Akbaruddin said.
STRANDED NURSES
A former employee told Reuters the company had told him the
Indians were now safe and being moved towards Kurdish controlled
areas of Iraq. Reuters was not able to independently confirm
this or contact the company directly.
The sister of one of the men abducted said he had been out
of contact since last Sunday.
"His phone has been switched off. We are tense and are
wondering what happened to him," Gurpender Kaur told TV news
channel CNN-IBN. "Until then, at least we were able to speak for
a second or two, but now even that is not possible."
About 10,000 Indian nationals work in Iraq, mostly in areas
unaffected by the fighting between the Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL) and the national army. About 100 Indian
workers are trapped in areas overrun by ISIL, Akbaruddin said.
The Indian government has contact with many of them,
including 46 nurses, and has sent a senior envoy to Baghdad to
support repatriation efforts.
The nurses are stranded in Tikrit, which is under militant
control, with many of them holed up in the hospital where they
work. Nurses who spoke to the Indian media said they had been
treating people wounded in fierce street fighting.
The Red Crescent, a humanitarian group, has contacted the
nurses and is providing assistance, Akbaruddin said.
ISIL fighters, who aim to establish a Muslim caliphate
across the Iraqi-Syrian frontier, launched their revolt by
seizing Mosul and have since swept through the Tigris valley
towards Baghdad.
