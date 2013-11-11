* Iraq considers waiver of letters of credit opening for
crude deals
* IOC plans to raise imports from Iraq in 2014- company
source
* HPCL yet to work out Iraq oil imports for 2014
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 Iraq is willing to double the
credit period on crude sales to 60 days if Indian refiners buy
more in 2014, the head of refineries at Hindustan Petroleum said
on Monday.
Iran has also sweetened the deal to expand its dwindling
market share by offering free shipment and a nominal discount to
Indian refiners, sources said last week.
Iraq along with Saudi Arabia stepped up sales to India after
western sanctions shut payment avenues and made trade with
Tehran difficult.
"Iraq is very positive. They are willing to raise credit
period to 60 days and waive off opening of letters of credit
(LCs) provided volumes are increased," B.K. Namdeo told Reuters.
He said HPCL has not yet worked out crude import numbers for
2014.
Middle East oil producers are also offering better terms to
grab a bigger slice of the Asian market as the U.S. shale oil
boom has changed the global energy landscape with Washington
ceding its ranking as top oil importer to China.
Kuwait will also decide in the next three months on raising
90 days credit on crude sales to India from the current 60 days,
its oil minister Mustapha al-Shamali said on
Saturday.
"Our credibility is good, we have never defaulted. Waiver of
opening of LCs will save as bank charges that we unnecessarily
pay," said HPCL's Namdeo.
HPCL has a deal to buy 60,000 barrels per day of Basrah oil
from Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO). It also has
a contract to buy another 40,000 bpd from Total.
India's biggest refiner, Indian Oil Corp could also
raise imports from Iraq to 284,000 bpd in 2014 from 270,000 bpd
now as it aims to commission its 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery on
the east coast next year, a company source said.
Iraq displaced Iran as second biggest oil seller to India in
2011/12. In the last fiscal year that ended in March Iraq
supplied about 13 percent of India's overall oil imports,
according to the preliminary government data.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer and Iran's
second-biggest client, relies on outside supplies for 80 percent
of its oil needs, or about 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd).
HPCL operates a 130,000 bpd plant in western Maharashtra
state. It also has a stake in the 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery
in northern India, which is operated by Hindustan-Mittal Energy
Ltd, part-owned by LN Mittal.
(Editing by William Hardy)