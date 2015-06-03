NEW DELHI, June 3 State refiners Indian Oil Corp
and Hindustan Petroleum Corp are holding
talks with Iraq's national oil company to buy 4 million barrels
of Basra light crude oil for India's strategic petroleum
reserves (SPRs), three sources said.
India in March asked the state refiners to each seek two
very large crude carriers (VLCCs) of Iraq's Basra crude oil for
arrival in May-June totalling 8 million barrels for the reserves
in the coastal city of Vizag in southern Andhra Pradesh state.
But after being faced with having to pay a premium for spot
oil purchases the refiners had decided to directly negotiate
with Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO), said the
sources with knowledge of the talks.
So far the indications were that SOMO would supply the
refiners with Basra Light crude at the official selling price,
said one of the sources, who declined to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the issue.
The sources said the refiners were looking for the oil
supplies to arrive in the next two to three months.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) declined to comment.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and SOMO did not immediately respond
to emails seeking comment.
HPCL last month awarded a tender for June loading to
European trader BP at $1.40 a barrel above the official
selling price (OSP).
IOC, the country's biggest refiner, agreed to pay a premium
of 50-60 cents a barrel to Chinese trader Unipec for a VLCC
arriving in mid-June.
"The spot market is getting pricey now," said an Asian oil
trader, highlighting recent spikes in Basra light premiums. "I
think SOMO's ambition to push the OSP for Basra Light higher is
achievable now."
Spot premiums for Basra light crude hit a multi-year high
after Iraq cut supply of the grade to export more of its new
heavy grade in June.
In May, Iraq set the price for Basra Light cargoes loading
this month at minus $2.55 a barrel against the average of
Oman/Dubai quotes, up 25 cents from the previous month. SOMO is
expected to raise the price for July-loading cargoes next
week.
India's finance ministry has set aside 24 billion rupees
(about $375 million) from revised budget estimates for the
current fiscal year to pay for filling its first SPR allocation.
The Vizag facility has two compartments of 7.55 million
barrels and 2.20 million barrels. The smaller compartment will
be used by HPCL for its 166,000 barrel-per-day Vizag refinery.
HPCL is using Nigerian Qua Iboe oil supplied by Unipec for
the smaller compartment.
A total of three SPRs in the south of India will hold more
than 36 million barrels of oil, enough to meet about 13 days
demand in India in case of a supply disruption or extreme price
volatility.
The two other SPRs, at Padur and Mangalore in southern
Karnataka state, will have a capacity of 29.3 million barrels
and are expected to be ready by October.
(Additional Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Ed
Davies)