NEW DELHI, March 8 India is working on a formula
that might act like a cap on iron ore prices, the country's
steel secretary Aruna Sharma told CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.
"There needs to be some sharing of the profits. We are
working on the end-formula, and maybe we will come up with the
logic very soon," Sharma said.
The price of iron ore "should not move like the sensex" as
such price fluctuations make it very difficult for an industry
to work, she added.
Iron ore prices rose to their highest since August 2014 last
month in China, the world's top producer and consumer of steel.
With Beijing expected to boost infrastructure spending, iron
ore .IO62-CNO=MB, which is used to make steel, could rally
further.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)