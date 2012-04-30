NEW DELHI, April 30 India has agreed to supply 2 million tonnes of iron ore per year to Japan under an extension of an earlier agreement, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Monday.

India, once the world's third-biggest supplier of iron ore, has lost its pricing advantage due to high export taxes and freight costs, making the steel-making ingredient from Australia and Brazil cheaper. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)