By Jatindra Dash and Siddesh Mayenkar

BHUBANESWAR, Dec 12 India's top iron ore producing Orissa state has stopped issuing export permits for cargoes shipped via two small ports after they failed to cooperate on a state-led investigation into illegal mining, Orissa's mines minister said on Monday.

The move may have little impact on iron ore shipments from India, with less than 6 percent shipped out of the two ports, Gangavaram and Kakinada, in the first seven months of the current fiscal year to next March.

"The Gangavaram and Kakinada ports did not cooperate" with the state mines and steel department's queries on the volume of iron ore exported through these ports and the mechanism they followed to prevent illegal exports, minister Raghunath Mohanty told Reuters.

The state government had sought such details from all the ports that exported iron ore from Orissa.

"We will not issue the permits until they (port authorities) submit details and tell us what system they have," a senior official at Orissa's steel and mines department, who did not want to be named, also told Reuters.

Of the 35 million tonnes of iron ore that India exported in April-October, only 2 million tonnes were shipped through the Gangavaram and Kakinada ports, data from the Federation of Indian Minerals and Industry, a trade body, showed.

"It is not a matter of great concern as major ports like Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Haladia are still operational. Only few exporters use these ports," said Dhruv Goel, managing director with SteelMint, an iron ore trader in Orissa.

India is the world's third-biggest iron ore exporter after Australia and Brazil. But Indian shipments have been disrupted by government moves to investigate illegal mining, particularly in Orissa, Karnataka and Goa, the country's top iron ore producing states.

Iron ore exports have yet to resume from the southern state of Karnataka, which accounted for a quarter of shipments before the state government imposed a ban in July 2010, even though the Supreme Court ordered the ban lifted in April.

Sesa Goa, India's top iron ore exporter, said last month that the country's total exports of the steelmaking ingredient may fall by a third to 65-70 million tonnes in the year to March 2012.

Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was nearly flat at $139.50 a tonne on Friday, according to Steel Index, reflecting subdued demand from top importer China.

