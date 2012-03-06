* Freight on iron ore for exports cut by 16 pct
* Freight cut to help exporters reduce losses-traders
(Adds quotes, details)
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, March 6 India has reduced the
railway freight on iron ore meant for exports by 16 percent
effective Tuesday, an industry body official said, a move
expected to help exporters who have come under pressure after
an increase in export duty in January.
The new freight has been set at 2,425 rupees ($48.48) per
tonne of iron ore, down 475 rupees from the previous freight
cost, said H.C. Daga, vice president with the Federation of
Indian Mineral Industries.
"Exports (of iron ore) had already become unviable and this
is a beginning in right direction, but it needs to be reduced
much more," Daga said.
India hiked iron ore export duties to 30 percent in January
to conserve supplies for its own steel industry, making
shipments unviable and prompting traders to slash their export
forecast for the year to March 2012.
"This will help exporters reduce losses and if they reduce
export duty on lower grades, it would be even better," said
Dhruv Goel, managing director with SteelMint, an iron ore
trading firm.
India is one of the world's biggest exporters of iron ore
and ships much of its product to China, which has the world's
largest steel industry.
Iron ore exports are yet to resume from the southern state
of Karnataka, which accounted for a quarter of shipments before
the state government imposed a ban, even after the Supreme Court
ordered the ban lifted in April last year.
($1=50.02 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)