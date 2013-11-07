By Krishna N Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 7 India's top iron ore exporting
state of Goa hopes the Supreme Court will soon lift a year-long
ban on mining but aims to rein in production to ease pressure on
roads and infrastructure, the state's regulator of mining
licenses said on Thursday.
Bans in Goa and an adjacent state over the past two years
have cut to a trickle India's exports to top market China, with
shipments falling 75 percent to just over 8 million tonnes over
January to September, Chinese data show.
The top court, which suspended mining last year after a
federal panel found several violations, such as firms mining
without licences or outside lease areas, is expected to rule on
Monday whether mining can resume, Prasanna Acharya told Reuters.
"It's up to the court to decide, but we have proposed a cap
of 20 million tonnes on fresh extraction, compared with about 42
million earlier," said Acharya, head of the government body that
grants mineral licenses in India's southern state of Goa.
"We are seeking an overall cap of 45 million tonnes for
exports, including fresh extraction and recovery from dumps."
Goa, which formerly exported its entire output of iron ore,
has more than 700 million tonnes of dumps, accumulated over
years and containing recoverable ore, a state mineral policy
document says.
The dumps typically consist of small quantities of ore that
cannot be retrieved easily or economically. They were stored
until "technology became available whereby the ore could be
recovered economically," according to the policy document.
Some analysts see a gradual recovery in Indian exports over
the next two years, limiting the impact on the global supply
chain and on prices, although the pace will be modest and far
from a record of more than 117 million tonnes set in the fiscal
year through March 2010.
In the third-biggest exporting state of Karnataka, adjacent
to Goa, shipments had been banned since July 2010. Although a
2011 ban on mining was revoked in April, operations have resumed
in only about a dozen of the state's 115 mines.
Many Karnataka miners still await forest clearances, the
renewal of mining licenses and removal of other obstacles.
Miners in Goa, too, fear months could pass before they can begin
operations, even if the top court orders resumption soon.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)