UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MUMBAI, April 20 India's Supreme Court has allowed restarting of mining in category A iron ore mines, or those of more than 50 hectares, in southern Karnataka state after their environmental plans are approved, a lawyer said on Friday.
So far, only state-run NMDC is allowed to mine up to 1 million tonne per month.
Last week, the top court had asked companies in Karnataka state to push ahead with land clean-up.
In 2011, the Supreme Court banned iron ore mining in three districts of Karnataka citing environmental concerns, and asked a federal government body to carry out an environmental impact assessment. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.