* Exports seen at 5 mln T for Jan-March quarter
* 2011/2012 exports seen at 50 mln T vs 97 mln T pvs year
* Concerns policy volatility may hurt India's supplier image
By Krittivas Mukherjee and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Jan 3 India's iron ore exports
are likely to be 75 percent lower than previously expected in
the quarter ending in March as a rise in export duties kicks in
as part of the government's push to conserve supplies for
domestic steelmakers.
Asia's third-largest economy announced a 50 percent jump in
export duties on Monday to 30 percent, prompting traders to
slash their forecasts for exports for the year to March 2012 to
around 50 million tonnes from 65 million. That was already down
from 97 million tonnes last year.
Given that India had exported about 45 million tonnes in the
nine months to December, it is likely to ship only another 5
million tonnes in the three months to March 31, top industry
body, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries, said on Tuesday.
India is one of the world's biggest exporters of iron ore,
with much of it bought by China, which has the world's largest
steel industry. The shortage is expected to push up global
prices by 7 to 10 percent over the current $140 a tonne, traders
said.
"We are shocked at the decision to hike export tax on iron
ore as such volatility in policy does not promote India's image
as a reliable supplier," said Glen Kalavampara, secretary of the
Goa Mineral Ore Exporters' Association. Goa is India's biggest
exporter of iron ore.
"Absence of supplies from India will help Australian and
Brazilian suppliers to consolidate their domination of the
global market."
Indian exports were already down around a third from last
year primarily due to legal wrangling over stalled shipments
from a key producing state and efforts to conserve supplies.
Shares in Indian exporters Sesa Goa and NMDC
slid on Monday after the announcement of the tax hike
but closed up on Tuesday on fund buying at lower levels.
Deutsche Bank sharply reduced its earnings estimates for
Sesa Goa -- by 29 percent this fiscal year and by 24 percent for
2012/13 -- on Tuesday, factoring in the increase in iron ore
export tax among other reasons.
Steel companies continued Monday's gains. Tata Steel Ltd
rose 6.1 percent to 361.85 rupees. Credit Suisse
upgraded the world's No. 7 steelmaker to 'neutral' from
'underperform', citing valuation comfort at current levels.
The government has shown an inclination to conserve
resources, though it does not support a blanket ban on exports,
largely because the domestic steel industry does not have the
technology to use ore fines. India mostly ships fines to China.
New Delhi also hopes that sustained Chinese demand means
buyers would be willing to pay a slightly higher price.
"We think global demand will be able to absorb a slight
adjustment in prices on the upside, which leaves a bit of room
for us to adjust duties," an Indian ministry official said.
GLOBAL PRICES
Chinese steel mills had been expected to replenish
stockpiles before their New Year holidays, which start on Jan.
22. Chinese markets are closed on Jan. 2.
China's iron ore imports are expected to rise 6 percent to a
record 720 million tonnes in 2012, according to a Reuters poll
conducted in December.
India's government is trying to cut down on illegal iron ore
mining and shipments but favours better tracking and monitoring
along with higher taxes rather than blanket bans on exports. It
last raised the export duty in February 2011.
In April, the Supreme Court overturned an export ban imposed
by Karnataka's state government in July 2010, but shipments have
yet to pick up because of administrative delays.
The court has itself banned mining in some parts of the
state due to environmental worries and allegations of illegal
mining, allowing only state-run NMDC to mine in the areas.
Such regulatory uncertainty deflates industry confidence of
India being a stable supplier.
Indian exports could slump below 10 million tonnes within
three years as more ore is earmarked for domestic consumption,
according to David Flanagan, managing director of Australian
iron ore miner Atlas Iron.
Indian ore exporters say the government policy makes little
sense as domestic steelmakers can hardly use fines.
Moreover, India's steel demand is likely to grow by only 6
percent in the current fiscal year, nearly half the earlier
forecast, as higher interest rates squeeze demand from the
automobile and construction sectors.
"Low-grade iron ore should have been free for exports,"
Kalavampara said.
(Additional reporting by James Regan in SYDNEY and Abhijit
Neogy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jane Baird)