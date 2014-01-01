By Krishna N Das and Manolo Serapio Jr
| Codli Village, INDIA/SINGAPORE
Codli Village, INDIA/SINGAPORE Jan 2 Top Indian
trader MMTC's $80 million iron ore export terminal,
ready since 2010, has never handled a cargo. Now the company
wants to spend $16 million to convert the terminal to ship coal.
Bans on iron ore mining and exports in India's top producing
states of Karnataka and Goa have choked the industry so hard
that MMTC is one of many firms exiting. Even if efforts to fully
lift the bans make it past the many bureaucratic and legal
hurdles, iron ore miners do not expect complete resumption of
production until late 2014.
The bans, put in place as the government tried to clamp down
on illegal mining, have cut India's iron ore exports by around
85 percent, or 100 million tonnes, over the past two years. They
have also reduced foreign exchange earnings by more than $17
billion in the same period, according to the Federation of
Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI).
The structural shift in India's iron ore industry could be a
blessing for other suppliers, as demand growth from top market
China slows and Australian miners Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton ramp up output. It will also make it harder
for India to regain its spot as the world's No.3 exporter of the
steelmaking raw material.
"It's pretty evident that there's lasting damage to the
industry," said R. K. Bansal, a secretary general at FIMI. "But
if the government of the day at the state and central level, as
well as other authorities, stick their neck out and take
decisions then this paralysis can go."
Mining in Goa was banned in September 2012, freezing
shipments that reached about 50 million tonnes in the 2010-11
fiscal year. In neighbouring Karnataka, where the ban started in
2011, exports remain frozen even though it was lifted in April.
In both states, the bulk of mining was done by private
companies, which were accused of mining outside lease areas and
in excess of set limits.
MMTC was banking on business from Karnataka when it invested
along with Indian partners Sical Logistics Ltd and L&T
Infrastructure Development Projects in an iron ore terminal in
Ennore Port in the southern Tamil Nadu state.
"We think that at least in the next five to six years there
will be no exports of iron ore," said SM Babu, general manager
at MMTC's Chennai office. Instead the joint venture company
hopes to tap growing demand for coal-fired power plants in Tamil
Nadu.
Only 16 out of 115 mines have resumed mining in Karnataka.
For those keen on returning, the bureaucratic hurdles can be
overwhelming.
"There are about 30 or 40 companies whose quantities are so
low that they will never restart," said Basant Poddar, owner of
Mineral Enterprises Ltd, which has four mining leases in
Karnataka but none operating currently.
"For those willing, the issue is with forest clearances. The
whole process goes through about 50 levels or officers for stage
one clearance, and for stage two it's cut down to about 20."
On Monday, Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-based
mining conglomerate controlled by Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal,
said its Sesa Sterlite unit had resumed operations in
Karnataka after clearance from a court-appointed panel.
CHINA APPETITE WANING
Jiro Iokibe, analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo, sees
Indian iron ore exports of 15 million tonnes next year, rising
to 20 million tonnes in 2015. This is well below the record of
more than 117 million tonnes in 2009-2010.
Lower Indian supply has eased pressure on a market seen
moving to surplus given expansion by low-cost producers such as
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale while
growth in Chinese demand eases.
India's exports to China reached just over 10 million tonnes
in January-November, down 68 percent from a year earlier.
"Definitely people are not depending now on Indian
material," said a trader in Shanghai who is among a few left
selling only Indian iron ore to Chinese mills. "Most traders
have switched to mainstream cargoes from Australia and Brazil
and cargoes from India are going at a discount of maybe up to $4
a tonne."
India's central and state governments, which put in place
the various bans under direction from a Supreme Court determined
to clamp down on illegal mining, appear keen on getting the iron
ore sector back on its feet.
"We have placed all the regulatory measures we have
undertaken in front of the Supreme Court so that we can resume
mining operations," Prasanna Acharya, mines director in Goa,
said in November.
The court has set up a panel that will determine a limit on
Goa's production. The panel is expected to submit an interim
report by Feb. 15, but Acharya has said he does not expect a
resumption in mining before October at the earliest.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
When the iron ore miners give up, so do businesses relying
on the raw material.
Out of the 53 sponge iron making plants in Karnataka with
annual production capacity of about 3 million tonnes, 19 have
closed and 27 are operating at half their capacity due to a
shortage of iron ore, said Deependra Kashiva, executive director
of the Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association.
India is the world's top producer of sponge iron, an
alternative steelmaking ingredient that is economically viable
where natural gas is abundant and cheap.
At Sesa Sterlite's 7 million-tonnnes-per-year mine in Codli
Village, about 50 kilometres east of Goa's capital Panaji,
machinery operator Lakshdeep Asrekar is among a few who still
report to work.
Asrekar is lucky because many have lost their jobs, with
industry group FIMI estimating job cuts at 200,000 across Goa
and Karnataka.
"We come and start our machinery and dumpers and keep them
running for 15-20 minutes so that they are in working
condition," said Asrekar.
($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE and Krishna Das
in GOA state; Editing by Michael Urquhart)