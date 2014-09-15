* Bulk of India's imports may come from Australia,
* Delays in resumption of mining in Karnataka and Goa
* Profitable for miners to sell domestically
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 An oversupplied global iron
ore market may find some relief from an unlikely source as
former No.3 exporter India turns into a big importer due to a
cutback in domestic production.
The country may ship in up to 45 million tonnes over the
next three years as home-grown iron ore output falls short of
domestic steel production needs, an executive at an influential
industry group said.
India imported just 0.37 million tonnes of the steelmaking
raw material in 2013/14, government data showed. But already JSW
Steel, India's third-largest maker of the alloy, has
said it will import 6 million tonnes of iron ore in 2014/15
against zero a year earlier.
"There's no option but to import to meet the shortfall.
We're looking at between 10 and 15 million tonnes every fiscal
year over the next three years," Basant Poddar, vice president
of the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries, the only
industry group for mining firms in the country, told Reuters by
phone.
"The mine closures all over India, starting from Karnataka,
Goa, Odisha and Jharkhand, have created a massive disruption to
supply," Poddar said.
Mining in the key iron ore Indian states of Karnataka and
Goa was banned in 2011 and 2012, respectively, following a
crackdown on illegal mining by the Supreme Court and the
government. Several mines in top producing Odisha state and in
Jharkhand too were closed this year following government-imposed
restrictions on the renewal of mining licenses.
While the bans have since been lifted, delays in restarting
mining operations in Goa and Karnataka and the latest mine
closures in the other states have limited local iron ore supply.
The disruptions have cut India's iron ore production to 152
million tonnes in the year ended March 31, from about 218
million in 2009/10, according to the Indian Bureau of Mines.
The prospect of higher demand from India comes at an
opportune time for global iron ore miners, whose margins have
been shrunk by a 40 percent slump in iron ore prices this year.
Iron ore fell to $81.90 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI last week, its
lowest since September 2009.
The bulk of India's imports may come from Australia and
South Africa, said Poddar, and unlikely from Brazil where
shipments are usually made in big vessels. "Indian ports are not
geared to handle large vessels," he said.
But the potential import volume won't be enough to absorb
the total projected global surfeit. Morgan Stanley, which sees a
global surplus of 79 million tonnes this year doubling to 158
million tonnes in 2015, expects the price to drop to $70.
In addition, any relief from Indian demand may be temporary,
as the domestic shortage is due to government policy measures
that could eventually be reversed.
BUREAUCRATIC ROUTE
For the present, resuming operations has been slow due to
the long bureaucratic route to renew mining leases, said Poddar.
Only 22 mines out of 122 that are eligible to restart in
Karnataka have resumed operations, said Poddar who owns Mineral
Enterprises Ltd which has five mines in the state that have a
combined capacity of 1.2 million tonnes but have remained shut.
Mines in Goa have not reopened.
In Odisha, around a third of 56 iron ore mines are still
closed and in Jharkhand, the third biggest producer in the past
fiscal year, 12 out of 17 mines are shut.
India used to be the world's No.3 iron ore exporter until
higher costs along with the mining bans slashed shipments by 85
percent, or 100 million tonnes, over the past two years.
Amid the shortage in local supply, iron ore prices in India
are defying the global weakness.
In Odisha, 63 percent grade iron ore would cost about $105 a
tonne, including taxes and the royalty, to export, way above the
current global market price of $67-$68, said Dhruv Goel,
managing partner at industry consultancy SteelMint.
But miners make a profit of $15-$20 a tonne selling the same
grade to local steelmakers, said Goel.
"It is certainly profitable to sell in the domestic market."
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)