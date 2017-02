MUMBAI Aug 5 India's Supreme Court partially lifted an iron ore mining ban imposed last week in a key region of Karnataka state by allowing state-run NMDC to mine up to 1 million tonnes per month of the steel-making ingredient from Aug. 6, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

NMDC , which produces about 15 percent of country's iron ore, mines about 6 million tonnes of iron ore annually from the Bellary region. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)