MUMBAI Nov 28 Mumbai-based SBI Funds Management
will launch an Islamic equity mutual fund next month to tap into
India's large but underserved Muslim population, although the
country still lags in developing sharia-compliant debt
alternatives.
India's 175 million Muslims, the largest Muslim minority
population in the world, are unable to use Islamic banks because
of laws requiring banks to charge interest, which is forbidden
in Islam.
This policy has persisted since 2005, when the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) set up a committee to study Islamic finance,
although equity products have fared better and the sector could
now get a fresh push with its latest entrant.
SBI Funds Management, the sixth largest fund house in India
with $11.8 billion in assets under management, will use the fund
to decide if it should launch other Islamic products in the
future.
"We don't have any targets on how much we expect to raise,
but since it is an open-ended fund we expect to continue seeing
new subscriptions over time," said D.P. Singh, executive
director and chief marketing officer of SBI Funds Management.
"This is a niche product and we will see what kind of
interest we get and maybe look at launching a bouquet of similar
products if there is demand."
SBI Funds Management, a joint venture between asset manager
Amundi of France and the State Bank of India, would
join the local fund management arms of Tata, Taurus and Goldman
Sachs in offering such funds.
Islamic fund managers screen their portfolios according to
religious guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and
gambling, in much the same way as socially responsible funds.
Such investment products, regulated by the Securities and
Exchange Board of India, are based on Islamic equity indexes,
with SBI's fund benchmarked to the S&P BSE 500 Shariah Index
launched in May 2013.
In August last year, the RBI allowed a firm in the southern
state of Kerala to operate as a non-banking financial company
that follows Islamic principles, but there has been little
progress to develop Islamic banking operations across the
country.
Analysts believe that unless full-fledged Islamic banks are
permitted in India, the sector will find it hard to develop.
As of October, the Tata Ethical Fund - the oldest and
largest sharia-compliant fund in India - held 2.24 billion
rupees ($36.2 million) in assets under management, according to
the fund's fact sheet.
(1 US dollar = 61.9375 Indian rupee)
