By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 19 Israel's security relationship
with India is out in the open after years of being under wraps,
the Israeli defence minister said on Thursday, vowing to play a
bigger role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to build an
industrial base.
Israel has emerged as one of India's top three arms
suppliers, delivering items such as ship defence missiles and
unmanned aerial vehicles, but such transactions have been
unpublicised, largely because of India's fear of upsetting Arab
countries and its own large Muslim population.
But Modi, whose nationalist party has long seen Israel has a
natural ally against Islamist militancy, has openly cultivated
warmer ties, beginning with a meeting with Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu in New York last year.
Since then, various government ministers and top officials
have been exchanging visits and on Wednesday, Moshe Ya'alon
arrived in India, the first visit by an Israeli defence minister
since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.
"We used to have our relationship, security wise, behind the
scene," he said in a speech in New Delhi after attending an
airshow in Bengaluru.
"And now I am here ... in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi
and other ministers."
The visit comes as the two sides hold talks on a major deal
for the supply of two airborne early warning radars to be
mounted on India's Russian-made aircraft.
Three such Phalcon AWACS that give the air force the "eyes
in the sky" to detect flight movements across a wide arc were
inducted in 2004, signalling the beginning of a strategic
partnership.
Israel was dissuaded from selling the same system to China
because of pressure from the United States, officials said.
Ya'alon said Israel was ready to share defence technology
with India.
"We see India as a partner and a friend. That is why we are
ready to share technology," he said, adding that he was looking
for ways to upgrade the defence relationship.
Under Modi, India has speeded up an arms modernisation drive
to counter the rising weight of China, but the government wants
to cut dependence on foreign supplies and instead build a
domestic industrial base under a Make-in-India drive.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)