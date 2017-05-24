By Aditya Kalra
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix
Inc will pay 8 billion rupees ($120 million) for a
majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies
said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's
booming digital payments market.
The deal, which values ItzCash at $150 million, comes as
digital payments gain traction in India after the government
late last year scrapped old high-value currency notes and
started promoting non-cash payment modes.
Japan's SoftBank last week invested $1.4 billion in
the parent of India's Paytm, which along with MobiKwik competes
with ItzCash in the digital wallets business.
ItzCash also offers remittance services, point-of-sale
machines and allows customers to use cash to facilitate digital
transactions at retail outlets.
Ebix will acquire an 80 percent stake in ItzCash. ItzCash's
existing investors - Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture and
Intel Capital - will exit the company, ItzCash Chief Growth
Officer Bhavik Vasa told Reuters.
The remaining 20 percent stake in ItzCash will be held by
the company's backers, India's Essel Group. Of the $120 million,
Ebix has paid $76 million upfront, with the rest payable over
three years.
"Other than payments and money transfers, we will deepen our
strength in providing insurance, investment products and loans
to consumers and businesses," Vasa said. "These are the growth
areas."
ItzCash will look at replicating its model in other emerging
markets, as well as tap Ebix's distribution channels to explore
markets such as Australia and Brazil, it said in a statement.
Paytm says it has more than 220 million clients using its
e-wallet. ItzCash does not disclose a separate number for its
e-wallets users, but says it has more than 75 million accounts
overall.
Digital payments are seen as a growing opportunity in India
as smartphone and Internet use rises, even though millions of
people, especially in rural areas, lack access to such services.
Private players such as Paytm and ItzCash also face major
competition from state-backed digital tools, which are luring
users with facilities such as inter-bank transfers and payment
services that can be used with a fingerprint.
($1 = 64.8 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra)