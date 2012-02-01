Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
MUMBAI Feb 1 India's Jaiprakash Associates said cement dispatches rose 27 percent from a year ago to 1.96 million tonnes in January.
The engineering and construction company, which also has interests in hospitality and power, operates capacity to produce 21.3 million tonnes of cement a year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)