MUMBAI Nov 22 The auditors of India's
biggest carrier Jet Airways have warned the company
required to raise funds or generate cash flows in the future to
meets its obligations, including financial support to its
subsidiary JetLite.
Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Chaturvedi & Shah said in a
report dated Nov. 11 that raising money is crucial if Jet's
accounts have to be prepared on a "going concern basis" in the
future, the company the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Earlier this month, Jet swung to a net loss, compared with a
profit a year ago, hurt by rising fuel prices and a forex loss
in the quarter..
In September, auditors of smaller rival Kingfisher Airlines
had warned that the airline needed to infuse funds to
continue as a "going concern".
India's airline sector is struggling under rising fuel costs
and a heavy debt burden, making it tough for them to raise funds
and forcing cancellation of aircraft orders.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)