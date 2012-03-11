MUMBAI, March 11 Tax authorities have
warned top Indian carrier Jet Airways its bank accounts will be
frozen if it does not clear outstanding dues of about 690
million Indian rupees ($13.84 million), local media reported on
Sunday.
"They have 24 hours to make the payment, failing which their
accounts will be frozen," SK Goel, chairman of the Central Board
of Excise and Customs, was quoted by the Business Standard
newspaper as saying.
In a statement, the airline denied having had any warning
its accounts may be frozen but said it plans to pay the amount
by Monday.
"There is no truth in the statements made to certain
sections of the media regarding attaching/freezing any of the
company's bank accounts," Jet Airways said in the statement.
India's airlines are reeling under a $20 billion debt load
and are struggling to make profits, hurt by higher fuel prices,
competition and low fares. Five out of India's six scheduled
carriers are loss-making.
Jet's woes follow those of Kingfisher Airlines.
Its accounts were frozen last month over outstanding dues.
According to local media, Kingfisher was also issued a
"show-cause" notice last week, asking it to explain why it had
not paid about 3 billion rupees of tax.
($1 = 49.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by David Hulmes)