NEW DELHI Jan 31 Indian Oil Corp (IOC)
, the country's biggest oil refiner, said it will cut
jet fuel prices by up to 3.1 percent from Wednesday, providing
some breather to beleaguered airlines in India.
IOC will cut jet fuel prices to 63,864.00 rupees from
65,920.87 rupees per kilolitre in Mumbai, while it will cost
62,908 rupees per kilolitre in New Delhi, the company said in a
statement posted on its website on Tuesday.
Other state refiners tend to follow IOC in determining jet
fuel prices.
India's airline companies, including top player Jet Airways
, smaller rival Kingsigher Airlines and
national carrier Air India, have been battling low
fares and high fuel costs apart from a combined debt load of
about $20 billion.
