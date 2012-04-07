NEW DELHI, April 7 India's jewellers' associations have suspended a three-week-old strike after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told them a budget proposal to levy excise duty on unbranded jewellery may be rolled back, local media reported on Saturday.

The reports, quoting the associations, said Mukherjee met their representatives on Friday. The strike, they said, would resume next month if the parliament does not rescind the proposed taxes at its next session.

"Both in case of excise duty and tax deducted at source issues, he has agreed to our demands but said that the announcement would be made only in the parliament session," the Times of India quoted Shiv Jindal, a represntative of the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, as saying.

"There is now full certainty of the fact that our demands will be met, so all jewellers will open their stores from tomorrow."

But the daily also quoted Rakesh Saraf, a representative of the Karol Bagh Jewellers Association, as saying the strike would resume on May 11 if no such announcement was forthcoming.

The strike was staged to protest against an excise levy on unbranded jewellery of 0.3 percent, and a tax collected at source on transactions worth more than 200,000 rupees ($3,900). The annual budget also doubled import duty on gold to 4 percent.

The moves are game-changers for the $200 billion a year jewellery industry and experts are predicting they could cut gold imports by a third to 655 tonnes in 2012, allowing China to overtake India as the biggest gold importer.

The strike by jewellers resulted in a loss of 200 billion rupees ($3.92 billion), local media estimated. ($1 = 51.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ron Popeski)