By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Jan 20 JSW Steel,
India's No. 3 steelmaker, posted a bigger-than-expected 56
percent fall in quarterly net profit on higher raw material
costs and foreign exchange losses, and said shortage of iron ore
supplies continues to be a major concern.
JSW Steel, in which Japan's JFE Holdings owns about
15 percent, said it expects higher steel demand in 2012 but will
be able to sustain operations at the current 90 percent capacity
only if iron ore supplies are made available.
"To sustain production, it is necessary to get relief on
iron ore," MVS Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director, told
reporters. "Our iron ore stocks will last for another three-four
months," he added.
Production at JSW Steel's Vijayanagar plant in southern
Karnataka state has been affected since August after India's top
court put an interim ban on mining in the state due to
illegalities in some mines.
Late last year, the steelmaker cut its production and sales
forecast for the current fiscal year by 14 percent and 13
percent, respectively, due to acute shortage of iron ore.
The company expects steel demand in India to rise by 5
percent in the current fiscal year ending in March, but expects
demand to rise further in the second half of 2012.
It hopes to produce between 9.5 to 10 million tonnes in the
next fiscal year starting in April, up from the current year's
output target of 7.5 million tonnes.
Steel demand in India has been growing at near-double-digits
over the past few years, pushing local firms to boost capacity
and attracting global steelmakers including ArcelorMittal
and POSCO to set up base in the country.
JFE, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, in 2010 bought
14.9 percent of JSW Steel for $1 billion, and has said it would
look to further boost its stake in the company.
Q3 PROFIT SLIDES
JSW said its standalone net profit in October-December, its
fiscal third quarter, fell to 1.68 billion rupees from 3.82
billion rupees a year ago. Net sales rose 78.6 percent to 57.7
billion rupees.
Analysts on average expected the company to post standalone
net profit of 2.6 billion rupees for the quarter, according to
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
JSW said sales volume rose 20 percent from a year
ago to 1.91 million tonnes during the quarter.
Net margins for the quarter slipped to 15.9 percent from
17.2 percent a year ago, due to a combination of lower selling
prices and higher costs, Rao said.
JSW reported foreign exchange loss of 5 billion rupees for
the quarter, which analysts mainly attributed to its coking coal
imports. The company imports its entire coal requirement.
The Indian rupee was the worst performer among Asian
currencies in 2011, losing nearly 16 percent against the dollar
and adding to importers' costs.
JSW, which buys its entire iron ore requirement locally, was
also forced to pay higher prices for the key raw material at
e-auctions sanctioned by India's top court.
JSW has already cut its planned investments in capacity
expansion this fiscal year to 40-50 billion rupees ($965
million) from the earlier planned 80 billion, given its lower
production. It has planned capex of 50 billion rupees for the
next fiscal year.
In 2010, JSW bought a controlling stake in rival Ispat for
$476 million, expanding its operations and taking its total
steelmaking capacity up to 14.3 million tonnes,
but is yet to take a decision on merging the two steelmakers.
Shares in JSW Steel, valued by the market at $3 billion,
ended down 3.2 percent in a Mumbai market that rose 0.6 percent.
The stock lost 57 percent of its value in 2011, compared to a 25
percent fall in the benchmark stock index.
(Additional reporting and Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)