CHENNAI, India Nov 4 The Indian government has approved 140 billion rupees ($2.85 billion) for the recapitalisation of state-run banks in the current fiscal year that ends in March, a junior finance minister, Namo Narain Meena, said on Friday.

Banks have asked the government for 180 billion rupees in fiscal year 2012 and 190 billion rupees in the next fiscal year for recapitalisation, he said.

($1=49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)