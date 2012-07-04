BANGALORE, July 4 India's southern Karnataka state has recommended approval of eight iron ore mines in the state with a total capacity of 5.5 million tonnes per year, said H.R. Srinivasa, director, department of mines of geology in the state.

A decision on this by a Supreme Court-appointed committee is expected later on Wednesday, Srinivasa said. The recommendation includes a 2.2 million-tonnes-per-year mine operated by Sesa Goa in the state.

The top court had partially removed the mining ban earlier this year by allowing mining by category A mines, those with 50 hectares and with less or no illegalities, besides approving NMDC's output of 1 million tonnes per month.

Indian exporters are free to export iron ore after meeting domestic requirement, but at higher-than-auction price, said Srinivasa, adding that it is currently not viable due to the 30 percent export duty on iron ore. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)