(Corrects spelling of Srinagar in dateline)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Nov 27 Militants attacked an
Indian army base in the disputed state of Kashmir on Thursday,
wounding three soldiers, as the leaders of India and Pakistan
attended a regional summit aimed at boosting trade between
almost a quarter of the world's people.
Fighting between the militants and the army was continuing,
a senior Indian army officer said.
Four to five militants attacked the army base near the town
of Arnia, about four km (2.5 miles) from the border with
Pakistan, the officer, who did not wish to be named as he is not
authorised to speak to the media, said.
The militants had divided into two teams, with one group
heading inside an army bunker and the other holed up inside a
house in a village, the officer said.
India and Pakistan fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they
both claim in full but rule in part.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani
counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, are attending the annual South Asian
Association for Regional Cooperation in Nepal and their
bickering has meant the leaders have refused to meet each other.
Muslim separatists have been fighting Indian forces in
India's part of Kashmir since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of
training and arming the rebels in the part of Kashmir it
controls and sending them to the Indian side, a claim its
neighbour denies.
India and Pakistan exchanged their heaviest gunfire in a
decade last month, killing more than 20 people.
(Writing By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon)