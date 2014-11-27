(Updates with death toll, adds details)
By Fayaz Bukhari
SRINAGAR, India Nov 27 Militants dressed in
army uniforms attacked an Indian army base in the disputed state
of Kashmir on Thursday, killing one soldier and wounding two, as
the leaders of India and Pakistan attended a regional summit
aimed at boosting trade.
A gun fight between the militants and the army was
continuing, a senior Indian army officer said. Two militants had
been shot dead and one arrested, the officer said.
Four to five militants attacked the army base near the town
of Arnia, about four km (2.5 miles) from the border with
Pakistan, the officer, who did not wish to be named as he is not
authorised to speak to the media, said.
The militants had divided into two teams, with one group
heading for an army bunker and the other holed up inside a
village house, the officer said.
The gunmen didn't infiltrate from the Pakistani side of the
border, a senior Border Security Force official said.
"They came in a car to Arnia and took shelter in a bunker
and targeted the army," he said.
India and Pakistan fought two of their three wars since
independence in 1947 over Muslim-majority Kashmir, which they
both claim in full but rule in part.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani
counterpart, Nawaz Sharif, are attending the annual South Asian
Association for Regional Cooperation in Nepal and their
bickering has meant the leaders have refused to meet each other.
Muslim separatists have been fighting Indian forces in
India's part of Kashmir since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of
training and arming the rebels in the part of Kashmir it
controls and sending them to the Indian side, a claim its
neighbour denies.
India and Pakistan exchanged their heaviest gunfire in a
decade last month, killing more than 20 people.
(Writing By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon)