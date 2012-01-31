MUMBAI Jan 31 India's KEC International
, which is engaged in power, railways and water
projects, expects an order book of 90-95 billion rupees
($1.82-1.92 billion) by the end of March, Chief Executive Ramesh
Chandak told Reuters.
The company, which has an order book of 92 billion rupees
currently, expects acceleration in project execution while new
order wins may not match December quarter, Chandak said.
In the December quarter, the company won 25 billion rupees
of new orders, he said.
Earlier, the company posted a 39 percent jump in its
December quarter net profit to 806 million rupees on a net sales
of 14.6 billion rupees.
($1 = 49.43 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)