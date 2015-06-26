MUMBAI, June 26 The Indian unit of fast food
chain KFC, owned by Yum Brands Inc, on Friday challenged
the results of a test showing the presence of bacteria linked to
food poisoning in a sample of its fried chicken, dismissing them
as "false allegations".
Food safety has hit headlines in India after government food
safety inspectors found excess lead in packets of Nestle's Maggi
instant noodles.
The company disputes the test results and a subsequent
recall order, but it has become India's worst safety scare
involving packaged food in a decade.
On Friday, a children's rights group in the southern state
of Telangana said it had submitted samples of KFC's fried
chicken legs to the state food laboratory on June 18.
The laboratory report, which was seen by Reuters, detailed
traces of bacteria such as E.coli, which indicates the presence
of sewage or animal waste, and salmonella.
In a statement, KFC said it had not heard from any
authorities and was unclear about the circumstances in which the
samples were obtained.
"There is no possibility of any microbial development in our
food, which is freshly cooked at 170 degrees Celsius," it added,
vowing to seek a clarification from the concerned authorities.
Achyuta Rao, an official of APBHS, the group commissioning
the tests, said it would submit a copy of the report to the
office of the state's chief minister later on Friday.
"This is a state laboratory report," he added. "We are not
against KFC or any brand. "We are a children's rights
organisation."
