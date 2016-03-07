UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects spelling of Vijay in first paragraph)
BENGALURU, March 7 An Indian tribunal has temporarily halted a $75 million settlement due to be paid by spirits giant Diageo Plc to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, after he resigned as chairman of Diageo unit United Spirits .
The court ruled in favour of a group of creditor banks, owed money by Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, and who had argued they had the 'first right' to that money.
Kingfisher, which stopped flying more than three years ago, had $1.4 billion in debts as of September 2013, according to corporate filings from the time.
Mallya said in a statement on Sunday that he was in talks with banks for a one-time settlement of Kingfisher's debt, adding that he had no plans to run away from his creditors. ($1 = 67.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis and Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.