GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
MUMBAI Nov 15 India's Kingfisher Airlines expects to join the OneWorld airline alliance in the first quarter of next year, Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters on Tuesday.
OneWorld alliance members, which include Cathay Pacific , American Airlines and British Airways Plc, often use partners' routes and flights to shore up their own networks.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kingfisher reported a doubling of its loss in the fiscal second quarter on higher fuel prices and operating costs, amid investor worries about its future, and said its net worth has been eroded. (US$1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts was accused by New York and federal regulators of scamming sick responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.