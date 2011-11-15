MUMBAI Nov 15 India's Kingfisher Airlines expects to join the OneWorld airline alliance in the first quarter of next year, Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters on Tuesday.

OneWorld alliance members, which include Cathay Pacific , American Airlines and British Airways Plc, often use partners' routes and flights to shore up their own networks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kingfisher reported a doubling of its loss in the fiscal second quarter on higher fuel prices and operating costs, amid investor worries about its future, and said its net worth has been eroded. (US$1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)