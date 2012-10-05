UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW DELHI Oct 5 India's aviation regulator is seeking legal opinion on cancelling the license of beleaguered carrier Kingfisher Airlines, which has grounded its fleet since Monday, the civil aviation minister, Ajit Singh, said on Friday.
The airline controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya is seven months behind on salary payments to employees and has never turned a profit since its launch in 2005.
"Whether (aviation regulator) can suspend the license or not, we will not allow Kingfisher to fly unless they meet the concerns that the DGCA has on safety and on the ability to maintain their operations," the minister told ET Now television channel. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders