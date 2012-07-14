MUMBAI, July 14 India's debt-crippled Kingfisher
Airlines has cancelled 41 scheduled flights on
Saturday, the firm said, after some staff did not report for
work in response to the company failing to pay their salaries.
The airline, which is under immense pressure from lenders to
work out a turnaround plan, said 75 percent of its employees
received their salaries by Friday as promised, while the rest
will be paid by Monday.
Kingfisher, which had debt of $1.4 billion at the end of
March, had said it would operate around 120 daily flights with
20 aircraft.
"This only makes my recapitalization efforts more difficult
by causing concern and apprehension among our potential
investors," Kingfisher's chairman Vijay Mallya said in an email
sent to employees on Saturday.
Kingfisher has never made a profit. Its share of India's
domestic airline industry fallen from second to last among the
six big carriers after it was forced to ground most of its
fleet.
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)