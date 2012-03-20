NEW DELHI, March 20 Indian carrier Kingfisher
Airlines has submitted a new flight plan to the
country's aviation regulator and will operate up to 125 daily
local flights with 20 planes, Chief Executive Sanjay Aggarwal
said on Tuesday.
Kingfisher, which is scrambling to raise funds as banks have
refused to lend the debt-laden carrier more for day-to-day
operations, will discontinue all international operations by
April 10, Aggarwal said after a meeting with the regulator.
