GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
MUMBAI Nov 15 India's cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines has not been formally asked by banks to bring in fresh equity, Chairman Vijay Mallya said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Kingfisher reported a doubling of its loss in the fiscal second quarter on higher fuel prices and operating costs, amid investor worries about its future, and said its net worth has been eroded.
The company has not asked for any debt restructuring or additional funds, State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters earlier on Tuesday. (US$1=50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts was accused by New York and federal regulators of scamming sick responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.