NEW DELHI, March 15 India's cash-strapped
Kingfisher Airlines will have a full recovery plan in
place in 2-3 days, chairman Vijay Mallya said on Thursday.
One foreign airline and two non-airline foreign investors
are interested in buying stake in the Indian carrier, Mallya
told reporters after a meeting with the debt-laden airline's
pilots, who have been protesting against delayed salaries.
The airline has slashed its flights per day to 101 from 370
in September after several pilots refused to report to work and
a suspension by global industry body IATA from its settlement
system restricted bookings through overseas agents.
The carrier needs at least $500 million immediately to keep
flying and $800 million to return to full operations, according
to the Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA), an industry
consultancy.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)