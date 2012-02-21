NEW DELHI Feb 21 Kingfisher Airlines has been given until Wednesday to come up with a revised, clear schedule for the aircraft that it is still operating, India's aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

The airline is currently operating 28 of its 64 planes, Civil Aviation Director General E.K. Bharat Bhushan told reporters. The regulator also has ordered a special safety surveillance on Kingfisher, he said, although he added that there were no problems or worries about aircraft safety.

The regulator earlier asked the carrier to explain why it has cancelled a large number of flights since Saturday.

