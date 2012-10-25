NEW DELHI Oct 25 Employees of India's grounded Kingfisher Airlines have agreed to return to work, the embattled carrier's chief executive said on Thursday after a meeting with staff, who have not received their salaries since March.

"All employees have agreed to resume duty right now. They are on duty as we speak ... We are all in this together and looking forward to getting the airline going in the next few weeks," CEO Sanjay Aggarwal told reporters.

The airline, which has been grounded since the start of the month after an employee protest turned violent, still must convince the aviation regulator to reinstate its licence, which has been suspended. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)