Nov 15 India's cash-strapped Kingfisher
Airlines on Tuesday reported a doubling of its loss in
the fiscal second quarter on higher fuel prices and operating
costs, amid investor worries about its future.
The company said it has suffered "substantial losses" and
its net worth has been eroded.
Kingfisher has been asked by its creditors to raise $160
million in equity and the carrier is considering a proposal to
sell real estate to help pave the way for a debt restructuring,
a banker said on Monday.
The carrier's net loss in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to
4.69 billion rupees ($93 million) from 2.31 billion rupees in
the year-ago period, the company said in a statement to the
stock exchanges. Aircraft fuel expenses in the quarter rose 70
percent to 8.17 billion rupees, it said.
The carrier has become one of the main casualties of high
fuel costs and a fierce price war between a handful of airlines
which, between them, have ordered hundreds of aircraft for
delivery over the next decade in an ambitious bet on the future.
(US$1=50.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kaustubh Kulkarni in
MUMBAI; Editing by Tony Munroe)