Jan 19 SC Lowy Financial, a Hong
Kong-based distressed debt company, is in talks with India's
Kingfisher Airlines to invest around $280 million in
the cash-strapped carrier, the Economic Times reported on
Thursday.
SC Lowy, founded by two ex-Deutsche Bank veterans
in 2009, could finalise a deal to invest in debt-laden
Kingfisher by the end of the month, the report said citing an
unnamed person close to the situation.
"We are in discussion with SC Lowy and others. We cannot
comment further at this time," a spokeman for Kingfisher told
Reuters.
A spokesman for SC Lowy declined to comment on the report.
Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant liquor baron and United
Breweries Ltd head Vijay Mallya, has been forced to
cancel flights and is having trouble making interest payments
and paying salaries to employees.
Creditor State Bank of India, the country's biggest
lender, said this week it was difficult to lend more to
Kingfisher. SBI has said it considered loans to the
cash-strapped private airline to be non-performing.
SC Lowy Chief Executive Officer Michel Lowy and Chief
Investment Officer Soo Cheon Lee led Deutsche Bank's Asian
distressed products group until March 2009 when they broke away
to found the company.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)