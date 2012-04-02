MUMBAI, April 2 India's Kingfisher Airlines
will resume payment of staff salaries starting from
this week after tax authorities unfroze its bank accounts, the
airline's chairman and managing director, Vijay Mallya, said in
a letter to employees.
"All junior staff will be paid before Easter ie on Wednesday
April 4th. All pilots and engineers will be paid on Monday April
9th and Tuesday April 10th," Mallya told employees.
The bank accounts of the struggling airline, which were
frozen by Indian tax officials, were unfrozen on Sunday after
the airline paid a total of 640 million rupees ($12.6 million)
to various tax authorities before March 31, Mallya said.
Mallya is under pressure from his airline's lenders to
inject equity into Kingfisher, which has debt of $1.3 billion
and has slashed its flight schedule and grounded most of its
fleet.
(US$1 = 50.88 rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Tony Munroe)