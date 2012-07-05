BRIEF-Multi Commodity Exchange says co not exploring options to shift to new trading software
* Says MCX is currently not exploring any options to shift to a new trading software Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJ5LS2 Further company coverage:
July 5 Lenders to India's Kingfisher Airlines expect to recover about 1.35 billion rupees ($24.79 million) by selling properties in Mumbai and Goa and gave the airline 15 days to come up with 'concrete steps' to improve operations, a senior executive at State Bank of India told Reuters.
SBI is the leader of a consortium of lenders to the embattled airline, which has $1.4 billion in debt. The banker, who declined to be named, was speaking after a meeting on Thursday between the airline and its lenders.
Kingfisher officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 54.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Tony Munroe)
