MUMBAI Feb 21 India's Kingfisher Airlines
Ltd plans to return some aircraft voluntarily to
lessors after defaulting on payments and has seen a fresh exodus
of pilots, local media reported.
Kingfisher shares plunged as much as nearly 20 percent on
Tuesday ahead of a meeting between the airline's top executives
and the country's aviation regulator.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked
the struggling carrier to explain why it has cancelled a large
number of flights since Saturday.
Kingfisher will return two more Airbus A320s this month to
their lessors, as their leases have been terminated because of
payment defaults, the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing
a government official who declined to be named.
Of the 64 planes in its fleet, Kingfisher is using just over
a dozen to operate flights currently, the newspaper said.
A Kingfisher Airlines spokesman did not respond to calls by
Reuters for comment.
The Times of India newspaper said that 35 of Kingfisher's
A320 commanders quit the airline on Feb. 14, followed by another
over the weekend. In all, about 300-350 pilots have quit the
airline in the last six months, it said, without citing any
sources.
Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has
cancelled 32 out of the 240 flights that it operates each day,
the airlines said on Saturday, adding that it expected to return
to full service within days.
The carrier, which will submit details on the cancelled
flights to the DGCA on Tuesday, said on Monday it was forced to
cancel flights because tax authorities had frozen its bank
accounts, hurting its ability to make operational payments.
Banks own about a quarter of cash-strapped Kingfisher, which
has so far been unable to attract fresh equity amid growing
worries about its future.
Kingfisher, named after the country's most famous beer, lost
4.4 billion rupees ($89.6 million) in the fiscal third quarter
that ended in December.
Indian airline companies, on course to lose $3 billion for
the year ending in March, have struggled with low fares, high
jet fuel prices and fierce competition. Five out of six major
carriers in India are losing money.
($1 = 49.10 rupees)
