(Repeats to attach to alert)
April 19 India's Kingfisher Airlines
has begun the process of importing aviation fuel, the company
said, in a move that could help the cash-strapped carrier bring
down its fuel bill.
"Kingfisher Airlines has received authorisation from the
Director General of Foreign Trade for the import of aviation
turbine fuel on 11th April, 2012 and we are taking active steps
to initiate the process of ATF (aviation turbine fuel) import,"
the company said in a statement.
India in February formally allowed local airlines to import
jet fuel directly, in a bid to bring down costs for carriers in
a country where the fuel is more than 50 percent costlier than
the global average, mostly due to local taxes.
(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)