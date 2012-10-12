NEW DELHI Oct 12 Troubled Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines may be allowed more time beyond the 15 days it was given to reply to a notice from the civil aviation regulator, two regulatory sources said on Friday.

The industry regulator asked Kingfisher on Oct. 5 to explain why its permit to fly should not be suspended or cancelled, and had given it 15 days to reply. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)