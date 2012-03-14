UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 Kingfisher Airlines failed to stick to its agreed recovery plan, the head of India's aviation regulator said on Wednesday, adding the current situation at the debt-laden carrier cannot be allowed to continue for long.
Kingfisher submitted a plan to turn around its loss-making operations to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in January.
Cash-strapped Kingfisher said on Wednesday it will cut back its overseas flights as the troubled carrier looks to slash costs and attract funding from wary bankers and sceptical investors. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.