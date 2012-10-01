NEW DELHI Oct 1 India's civil aviation regulator is "examining" the situation at Kingfisher Airlines after the ailing carrier was forced to cancel several flights on Monday due to employee unrest, an official at the regulator told Reuters.

"We are considering, examining the whole situation," Arun Mishra, the Director General of Civil Aviation, said over the telephone.

No Kingfisher flight is operating at the moment, Mishra added. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky ;Editing by Sunil Nair)