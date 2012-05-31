MUMBAI May 31 Kingfisher Airlines'
net loss more than trebled in the quarter to end-March from a
year earlier, battered by high fuel prices and a weakened rupee,
but the ailing Indian carrier pledged a return to full-scale
operations in the next 12 months.
Debt-laden Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay
Mallya, has slashed its flight network down to the bare bones as
it seeks cash to continue operations and repay around $1.3
billion of loans.
"The company has a focused fleet re-induction plan and hopes
to be back to full-scale operations in the next 12 months backed
by a recapitalization plan that the company is actively pursuing
and confident of achieving," Kingfisher said in a statement on
Thursday.
Kingfisher lost 11.5 billion rupees ($90.1 million) in the
fiscal fourth quarter, 74.8 percent more than a loss of 3.6
billion rupees a year previously. Revenue fell 54 percent to 7.4
billion rupees.
Kingfisher has pared its schedule to 120 flights per day
from 370 per day in September and has ditched its international
operations in an attempt to bring losses under control.
The airline has become a byword for India's brutal airline
industry, where carriers struggle with high taxes on jet fuel, a
harsh regulatory environment and cut-throat competition that
keeps fares low.
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)