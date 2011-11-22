MUMBAI Nov 22 India's Kingfisher Airlines said on Tuesday aircraft manufacturers have provided support to the cash-strapped carrier in various forms including financial support.

"These manufacturers, with a view to supporting the expansion and development of the company's fleet, have provided support in various forms including financial support," Kingfisher said.

The airline, which has cancelled scores of flights and is struggling to raise funds, also said the government was "actively considering" a reduction in jet fuel prices and sales tax on fuel.

Kingfisher's statement was part of a limited review report dated Nov. 15. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)