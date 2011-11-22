MUMBAI Nov 22 India's Kingfisher Airlines
said on Tuesday aircraft manufacturers have provided
support to the cash-strapped carrier in various forms including
financial support.
"These manufacturers, with a view to supporting the
expansion and development of the company's fleet, have provided
support in various forms including financial support,"
Kingfisher said.
The airline, which has cancelled scores of flights and is
struggling to raise funds, also said the government was
"actively considering" a reduction in jet fuel prices and sales
tax on fuel.
Kingfisher's statement was part of a limited review report
dated Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)