EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MUMBAI Aug 29 U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co said on Monday it has hired D.S. Brar, a former director of the Indian central bank -- who is on the board of many Indian and foreign companies -- as a senior adviser in India.
In his new role, Brar will also serve KKR's Asia portfolio management committee, which monitors all of KKR's private equity investments in the region, and provides guidance and input on the operations of the companies, KKR said in a statement.
The firm had hired earlier this month Dhiren Mehta, who was head of fixed-income institutional sales in India at Nomura , as a director in India. (Reporting by Indulal PM; editing by Malini Menon)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.