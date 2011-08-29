MUMBAI Aug 29 U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co said on Monday it has hired D.S. Brar, a former director of the Indian central bank -- who is on the board of many Indian and foreign companies -- as a senior adviser in India.

In his new role, Brar will also serve KKR's Asia portfolio management committee, which monitors all of KKR's private equity investments in the region, and provides guidance and input on the operations of the companies, KKR said in a statement.

The firm had hired earlier this month Dhiren Mehta, who was head of fixed-income institutional sales in India at Nomura , as a director in India. (Reporting by Indulal PM; editing by Malini Menon)