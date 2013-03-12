MUMBAI, March 12 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank
has raised about $90 million for a dedicated fund to
invest in infrastructure sector, the company said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The fund, Core Infrastructure India Fund Pte Ltd, will
invest in companies engaged in industries like power generation
and transmission, transportation, water treatment and supply,
waste management and gas transmission in India, Kotak said.
Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, an
affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, Japan Bank
for International Co-operation are the other main
investors, in addition to Kotak Group, the statement said.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)